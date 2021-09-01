By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

COPPERBELT ~Kalulushi

PEP LEADER SEAN TEMBO IS A STUPID BITTER FOOL ~ Banda Sakanya.

PEP leader SEAN TEMBO is simply a stupid bitter fool who has nothing to offer inline with checks and balances, and I have been forced to put up this article because of his continuous moss attacks on the republican president HH.

TEMBO says he hates HH so much such that anything that he does makes no sense to him and he will work with MPs of the opposition to drive a motion to impeach HH.

He says he will continue to criticize and insult HH as freedom of speech entails.

What TEMBO should not forget is that there is freedom of speech but freedom is not guaranteed after speech.

I have called him a stupid fool because he has accepted that even if HH does the right thing, he shall continue to criticize and insult him because all he wishes is to see HH out of office because he wasn’t happy that HH won.

This bitterness begun the time he ditched UPND alliance and thought UPND won’t win without him, alas he is still stuck in political dung with his kasido political party that doesn’t have even a branch Chairman.

I like HH’s style of leadership because he is unable to pay attention to such stupid characters that have no political muscle and direction.

TEMBO is simply seeking attention which UPND will not give him as he has proven himself irrelevant with regards to offering checks and balances.

Mr. TEMBO you missed the luxury coach when you ditched the UPND alliance team and it is too late the hero to think you can derail UPND programs.

Prepare yourself to be ruled by UPND for decades.