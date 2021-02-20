BY UPND BWACHA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE PERCY CHATO.

CENTRAL~Kabwe

THE STEPPING STONES TO A BETTER ZAMBIA!

Failed leaders are not all that bad but somewhere down their leadership path they loose the core principle they were given the mandate to lead. This is common to people whose calling is not leadership.

True leadership is consistently anchored on vision which translates into social change. Leadership is about putting people’s interest first.

Once you elect us the UPND to preside over your resources, we will allocate your resources efficiently and effectively beholding to transparency and accountability for the betterment of all Zambians.

The UPND is a collection of vibrant leaders not bosses led by our strong and able leadership of president HH who leads from light.

As leaders we will not be blinded by pride, we will work together to transform bwacha constituency and Zambia at large into what we want. The UPND will not be deciding for you, you will be deciding for yourselves. We will ask for your opinions regarding issues of governance amongst other things, and we will act according to your instructions, we will not command you to do what you don’t want like what the bill 10 bosses where instigating against your will.

We will always consider your ideas, we will lift each other up so that we will be moving together at the same pace and enjoying the same fruits beholding to equity.

We will not abuse or use you, we will give love and uphold our Christian values.

We will groom each other and improve each other, we will embrace the art of inspiration not the art of manipulation.

We will put community first, we will rebuild the depreciating kwacha, we will transform our manufacturing industry into an export led one through heavy investments in science and technology. We will offer the best of education services because education makes the citizenry to be innovative. We will offer the best health services because healthy people are productive people which will in general lead to high productivity.