PERMANENT SECRETARIES TO BE AUDITED

By Darius Choonya

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Anthony Bwalya says all Permanent Secretaries serving different ministries will be audited before any new appointments are made by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Bwalya says only competent people will be allowed to serve the people of Zambia.

And Mr. Bwalya says anyone who meets the criteria whether new or old will be appointed.

However, Mr. Bwalya has asked members of the public to be patient as the President makes such appointments.