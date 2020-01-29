One Person drowned while two others swam to safety after a motor vehicle in which they were travelling in plunged into Luangwa River.

Zambia Police Service Spokeswoman Mrs. Esther Katongo in a statement issued today says the incident occurred yesterday around 00:20 hours in Maozeka area in Luangwa District after the driver of a Toyota Sprinter registration number ABZ 3844, Rodgers Chilongo aged 27 was overtaking at a curve and in the process hit into a Toyota Hiace Mini bus which was moving in the same direction.

Mrs. Katongo adds that Rodgers then lost control of the motor vehicle, and went off the road and plunged into the Luangwa river.

“The driver survived with bruises on the body. The deceased has been identified as Benjamin Banda aged 33 of Luangwa Bridge and his body has not yet been retrieved and a search has continued. The survivors have been identified as Chilufya Kalenga aged 29 who sustained several bruises on the body and Daniel Daka aged 17 who also sustained bruises” she explained.

Meanwhile in Choma District of Southern Province, a female juvenile aged one year and eleven months drowned in a well yesterday at about 18.00 hours at ZESCO Compound.

“The body has been retrieved and is in Choma District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem. An inquiry in the matter has been launched” she said.

In Luapula Province, a 46 year old man of Kasompe Village, Chief Matanda of Mansa District is reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself using a rope on allegations that he was suspected to have been practicing witchcraft by some members of his family.

Mrs. Katongo explained that this happened on 28th January, 2020 around 07.00 hours at Mushipashi Village in Chief Matanda.

The body has been buried and the family was advised to mark the grave.

In Chongwe District of Lusaka Province, one person identified as Clement Mwalusaka aged 32 was burnt to death after the house in which he was, caught fire.

This is reported to have happened on 28th January, 2020 around 22 46 hours at in Munyenya village in Chongwe District when the deceased was applying petrol on his wound and in the process his 30 year old wife lit a match stick in an attempt to light a candle, as a result the house caught fire and burnt the deceased to death while the wife escaped unhurt.

The body of the deceased is in Chongwe District Hospital mortuary and an inquiry has been launched in the matter.