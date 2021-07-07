KK’S MEMORIAL FAREWELL SERVICE UNDER WAY

The Memorial Service and Burial Programme for the late First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Zambia’s Founding President, His Excellency Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda is underway here at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

In attendance are; His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu accompanied by the First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu, former President, His Excellency Rupiah Bwezani Banda, former Vice President, Dr. Guy Scott and the Kaunda family.

Opposition leaders led by Hakainde Hichilema and Felix Mutati are also in attendance.212836214_4363288270457901_432057965270831714_n (1)

213312839_4363233660463362_5359117269388121871_n

213359834_4363233217130073_2401581428793990907_n

213562970_4363233100463418_4010320639960201785_n

213743257_4363233400463388_3909929814500352803_n

214222652_4363233533796708_9173860046537285456_n

213170436_202704741856940_6940143798254879454_n

213170518_2881129635549316_6887309684545314640_n
Former Mozambican President, His Excellency Joaquim Alberto Chissano (1986-2005) has travelled to be part of the ceremony.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here