PETAUKE BRAVES TEARGAS, RED AND READY FOR CHANGE – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Teargas or not, the People of Petauke are already decided and they want Change.

Teargas was thrown at us when we approached Petauke but people were resolved and they want Change. The PF thuggery making difficult the job of the professional Police officers has only few days to be wiped out.

Law and order will reign in our Country.

Bantu ba ku Petauke badziba kudala that vote ni pa kwanja.

Vote for CHANGE and end PF thugs’ lawlessness.

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#HH4President
