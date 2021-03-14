[By Melony Chisanga in Petauke]

HEADMEN in Petauke have asked Emmanuel Banda to contest as an independent should the PF not adopt him as candidate for the Petauke Central parliamentary seat.

Banda also known as Jay Jay is vying for the seat currently held by information minister Dora Siliya.

Headmen from various parts of Petauke have warned that the ruling party would lose Petauke Central if it adopts an unpopular candidate.

Speaking to journalists on behalf of others, headman Mwambulazumba, Richard Phiri, of chief Mumbi said the committee of headmen in the constituency was aware that some members of the top PF leadership were working to block popular candidates from challenging the Sililya.

He said people were tired of having imposed leaders.

He warned that people would teach the PF leadership a lesson with a revolt vote.

“We are very much aware of the party leadership’s [behaviour] of imposing unpopular candidates on us. This time around it will not work because we have people who have worked with us in the past five years. We want to adopt a person who knows our problems,” Phiri said. “For example, our son Emmanuel Jay Banda has been with us since 2016. We have been eating with him, we have suffered with him in and out. So, we will not accept the ruling party imposing unpopular candidates on us who only remember us when it is time for elections. Jay must be allowed to compete with others for the good of the party. We are demanding the lifting of his suspension as a way of promoting oneness as we go to the polls in August, 2021.”

Phiri charged that some top PF leaders had been bribed to block possible challengers.

He encouraged Banda to stand on another platform if the party he had worked with denied him a chance to represent it.

“We are very much aware that some top leaders have been paid to block some people from contesting as parliamentary candidates on the PF ticket. Money can exchange hands but one thing that they should not forget is that it is us who live with the people who will vote,” Phiri added.

“Our advice to our beloved son, Emmanuel Jay Banda, is that if they block him from participating in the adoption process, he should stand on an opposition ticket so that we show them who has the power to make one a member of parliament.”

And headman Mulawo of chief Kalindawalo urged PF secretary general Davies Mwila to consider lifting all suspensions slapped on Banda.

He said the PF should get back together with loyal members.

Headman Mulawo said the mobilisation period should also be reconciliation time to ensure that everyone was on board.

“We have been told that the party has stepped up the mobilisation drive at both national level and grassroots level to ensure that President Lungu collects more votes in all the provinces, including Eastern Province. But this continued sidelining of popular candidates will cost the party in the forthcoming general elections,” he warned. “I am standing here on behalf of the headmen in Petauke Central Constituency, humbly requesting the party leaders, including the President, to consider lifting the suspension of Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda for the good of the party. As a ruling party, they have to remind themselves that 2021 will be a tough election. So approaching it as a divided team will be very dangerous for them. They have to be united ahead of polls. Let them embrace dialogue, tolerance, unity, forgiveness and a strong bond of brother and sisterhood.”

Mulawo further appealed to President Lungu to consider lifting the suspension and expulsion of PF members who have shown remorse.

He said Banda, despite serving a suspension, had continued organising the party for the 2021 elections.

Mulawo said in the last five years, Banda had worked to give the people of Petauke Central Constituency clean water and roads.

“The duty PF have as a party in power is to ensure that they provide peace of purpose among new and old members. This can only be done and allowed if they reach out to all those that had left the party for various reasons,” he said. “As the President says, no one should be left behind. The party leadership at all levels has a responsibility to continue providing a strong and sound leadership which will attract confidence from the people of Zambia.”

The headmen were categorical in their demand that Banda be the PF candidate for Petauke central.

“This year’s election will define the future of the party, PF. Members must remind themselves that power can leave their hands if they fail to work with people that can help them to win. We, as headmen here, want Emmanuel Jay Banda to stand on the PF ticket in Petauke Central,” said Mulawo.