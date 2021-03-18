PETAUKE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL LIBEL AGAINST SILIYA

By Samuel Khwawe

A 37 year old woman of Riverside B in Petauke District, Eastern Province has been arrested for criminal libel.

Eastern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Lazarous Mbuzi has confirmed to Diamond news.

Mr. Mbuzi says Mwenzi Banda is alleged to have made libelous remarks at a public meeting held in Petauke against Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya contrary to section 191 cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

He says this follows the release of a video circulating on social media in which the suspect is alleged to have made remarks between 13th and 14th March 2021.

Mr. Mbuzi says the suspect is being held in police custody at Petauke Police Station and will appear in court soon.

He says police have noted with concern the increase in defamation cases using social media and warned that police will pursue and arrest any person engaged in issuing and publishing libelous remarks against innocent citizens.