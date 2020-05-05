By Lomphande Phiri

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has asked government to use funds donated towards the fight against covid 19 to procure covid organics discovered in Madagascar.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Sinkamba says before the number of covid 19 escalates further government should consider the use of the drug to fight covid 19.

Mr Sinkamba says government is already importing a lot of stuff from china and other countries to mitigate the spread of the virus therefore the need for it to consider ordering the drug.

He further says the drug has been proven to cure the virus hence government should not hesitate buy it.

Various stakeholders have backed calls by former Health Professional Council of Zambia Dr Aaron Mujajati for Zambia to consider ordering covid organics discovered in Madagascar to prevent and cure of coronavirus.

PHOENIX FM NEWS