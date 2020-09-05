By Petersen Zagaze

– THE SYNDICATE THIS PRIVATIZATION TALK IS OVERSHADOWING –

In 2016, The margin between ECL & HH was too slim and with all these failures of the PF many more numbers in Lusaka & copperbelt are tilting to favour HH’ side.

Now because of this inevitability, ECZ under PF government have decided to delete all of the voters by next months to make a new register. This is to say all of us voters who are busy posting voter’s card on social media saying “we are waiting for 2021” will not be valid voters.

The whole current ECZ register thrown away, for a new one to be orchestrated within a month apparently, even when history has proven otherwise.

But remember that as we speak right now, not all Zambian regions are getting the privilege to obtain NRCs for voters registration that is to be conducted next month.

This is therefore, evidently suggesting places like dundumwezi won’t even have an opportunity to have the same or favourable number of voters to exercise as it were in the previous general election.

The current political trend shows that it will be hard to have equal access to Voters registration in non PF strongholds next month, just like as it is hard right now for NRC collection in such regions.

Are we as citizens able to petition ECZ, Home Affairs & all relevant authorities to reconsider until we see long queues for NRCs collection in Southern, Western, Northwestern, Central province and all regions respectively?

Or maybe simply maintain the old register by just adding more new ones.

Zambia awaken

Mukubesa Mundia