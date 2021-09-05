By Venus Msyani
The overwhelming number of petitions of the just ended August 12 election by United Party for National Development (UPND) losing members of parliament is a self-sabotage.
It is questioning the integrity of the African Union Election Observation Mission, the European Union Election Observation Mission, the Commonwealth observers, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) observers and the rest who declared the election free and fair.
Because of the integrity of these organizations, Zambia has UPND as a ruling party today. It is because of the integrity of these organizations former president opted not to go forward with his claim that the August 12 election was not free and fair.
The world now sees Zambia on top of the list of the best democracy in the religion. Praises are being received from around the world about democracy in the country because of reports the world has received from these organizations about Zambia August 12 election.
“The overall peaceful conduct of the elections is a clear testament to the continued commitment of the Zambian people to upholding Zambia’s democracy, peace, and stability.” Statement by the UN Sectary General quoted on SABC news.
Statements like this are a big win for Zambia because like said by President Hakainde Hichilema, attract investors.
No serious investor would want to put his or her investment in a country where the bar of democracy is very low.
Hearing that over half of the total number of MPs have petitioned the outcome of the just ended election in Zambia will no doubt negatively change the world perception of Zambia democracy and discourage investors.
99.9% is the highest score democracy can get. In the history of democracy, no election has been recorded hundred percent.
This is why UPND should sit down these losing MPs and ask them to cancel these petitions. It is unconscious sabotage on president Hakainde Hichilema victory.
At the beginning, former President Edgar Lungu had claimed that the August 12 election was not free and fair. If these petitions get successful, it will be confirmed that the former President was right.
Is that what the United Party for National Development (UPND) is asking for?
God has given Zambians what they have been praying and fighting for: Change and strong opposition. Petitions can wait.
Regrettably, this is what happens when the parliamentary seats are not won fair and square. Why do we put rules and regulations which must be observed by all aspiring candidates only to break them and sight human compassion as the ideal method of turn a blind eye to a crime.
Why surrender even before the cases have been decided on. This is disturbing. Let the candidates defend their seats using the evidence they have. It’s a constitutional right to petition where there is an alleged irregularity. Or are you trying to play on our emotions to go soft on wrong doers. PF did it, with all fairness let UPND do it also. May the rightful person be declared by the court after considering the facts.
It is time for Political parties to work for their parliamentary seats. Engage us the citizens and convince us that your ideas are better than what is being offered. That’s the only way. From now on gifts are not enough. Open you mouths and sale your manifesto like Coca Cola.
The observers came about a week before election day, but the acts of messing around with the elections started way back, are you not privy to videos where PF aspirants were moving with bags of money giving K100 (hundred kwachas to voters in order to buy them off, this was just one of the wrongs, but we also had opposition beaten, blocked from campaign etc, lessons have to be leaned the hard way, if they all lose petitions against them so be it.
Is it criticism? Madness or Stupidity? Unless one has been a diaper wetting infant during past elections, what is happening now is new to them.
The past regime was hated by the Zambians because of lawlessness, we do not expect the UPND to endorse lawlessness as a vehicle to transport fraudulent criminals to Manda hill. If they got there through dubious means, they must be flashed out like what the owner of the impoto can do kuli bakoswe.