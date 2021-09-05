By Venus Msyani

The overwhelming number of petitions of the just ended August 12 election by United Party for National Development (UPND) losing members of parliament is a self-sabotage.

It is questioning the integrity of the African Union Election Observation Mission, the European Union Election Observation Mission, the Commonwealth observers, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) observers and the rest who declared the election free and fair.

Because of the integrity of these organizations, Zambia has UPND as a ruling party today. It is because of the integrity of these organizations former president opted not to go forward with his claim that the August 12 election was not free and fair.

The world now sees Zambia on top of the list of the best democracy in the religion. Praises are being received from around the world about democracy in the country because of reports the world has received from these organizations about Zambia August 12 election.

“The overall peaceful conduct of the elections is a clear testament to the continued commitment of the Zambian people to upholding Zambia’s democracy, peace, and stability.” Statement by the UN Sectary General quoted on SABC news.

Statements like this are a big win for Zambia because like said by President Hakainde Hichilema, attract investors.

No serious investor would want to put his or her investment in a country where the bar of democracy is very low.

Hearing that over half of the total number of MPs have petitioned the outcome of the just ended election in Zambia will no doubt negatively change the world perception of Zambia democracy and discourage investors.

99.9% is the highest score democracy can get. In the history of democracy, no election has been recorded hundred percent.

This is why UPND should sit down these losing MPs and ask them to cancel these petitions. It is unconscious sabotage on president Hakainde Hichilema victory.

At the beginning, former President Edgar Lungu had claimed that the August 12 election was not free and fair. If these petitions get successful, it will be confirmed that the former President was right.

Is that what the United Party for National Development (UPND) is asking for?

God has given Zambians what they have been praying and fighting for: Change and strong opposition. Petitions can wait.