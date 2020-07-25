Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says the PF government and Inspector General of Police have reduced the police service to a playground for cadres.

Kang’ombe in a statement said the ruling PF are a curse to the people of Zambia.

The lawmaker said police officers should not despair as their hope should be in change of government next year.

“Better days are coming. We shall restore the dignity and respect for our men and women in uniform. Since the coming of the Patriotic Front (PF) into power, we have seen very important institutions of governance being reduced to play grounds for political party cadres, key among them is the Zambia Police Service,” he said.

“The Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja working with the PF have taken away the powers, respect and dignity that our men and women in uniform deserve to an extent of receiving orders and bowing before an ordinary cadre with the police chief not seeing anything wrong with that. Unfortunately, even the President who is the Commander-In-Chief is also comfortable with this threat to national security.”

Kang’ombe wondered how a government can be so careless to legalise lawlessness in the name of politics.

“The PF itself will be devoured by this monster they have created. Remember these cadres started by attacking opposition members, then they went for a cabinet minister and now they have started attacking the police right at police stations. Next they will start attacking judges in their chambers and when there is no one to attack they will go for the President himself. This is how much we have compromised our national security. Our markets have been turned into barracks for cadres. Surely this PF leadership is a curse to our country,” he said. “I want to put it on record that we, as UPND, stands with our men and women in uniform as they pass through this persecution from the police IG and his minions. We are assuring our officers that better days are coming when they will be allowed to execute their duties without any interference. Days are coming when their respect and dignity shall be restored.”

Kang’ombe urged officers to remain strong and resolute during this period.

“As we head towards general elections, police officers and many other institutions should remember that it’s not only voting time but also the time to liberate themselves from PF cadres. Our first priority when in government is to clean up the public service and restore professionalism. We shall get rid of all the ghost PF workers who are draining our country’s treasury. We shall also restore order in the local councils. You cannot develop a nation using lawlessness and disorder. This is what PF has done and we shall avoid it,” said Kang’ombe. “We shall make sure that our youths are given formal employment and business opportunities so that they can contribute to the development of our country. We shall also harness the God given talents and potential of our people. No one will be left behind; everyone will participate in rebuilding the economy of our country regardless of political affiliation, tribe and status in society.”

Recently, PF cadres stormed the Lusaka Central Police Station where they allegedly beat up officers and stole money belonging to an officer on duty.