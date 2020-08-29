Leader of the ruling Patriotic Front Dr Edgar Lungu has said the party will continue to lead the way in upholding tenets of democracy.

Dr Lungu, who is President of the Republic of Zambia, was speaking today when when he officially opened the ongoing Muchinga PF Provincial Elective Conference in Chinsali.

He boasted that the PF’s democratic credentials are unmatched, adding that Muchinga Province is the backbone of the ruling party.

President Lungu further called for discipline and loyalty among PF members countrywide, saying indiscipline will not be condoned.

“So to you fellow cadres who are vying for various positions in today’s elective conference, I am assuring you that I will work with you regardless of what has been said about you by those who might be opposed to what you stand for and represent,” President Lungu told the aspiring candidates.

He said Muchinga Province is the heart of the ruling PF as it was founded in the province by the late President Michael Chilufya Sata who hailed from Mpika District.

President Lungu was accompanied by PF Secretary General Mr Davies Mwila, PF National Chairman Mr Samuel Mukupa, National Security Chairperson Mr Stephen Kampyongo, Member of the Central Committee Mr Yamfwa Mukanga, Youth and Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga, Muchinga Province Minister Mr Malozo Sichone, Mafinga MP Mr Jacob Mpasa Siwale, among other senior members of the PF.