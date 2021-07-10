Patriotic Front -PF- Media Director Antonio Mwanza says as the party resumes campaigns, it will engage in politics that befit the memory of the country’s founding father Kenneth Kaunda.

Mwanza says the party has recommitted itself to holding a non-violent and peaceful campaign as the country continues to celebrate the life of Dr. Kaunda.

He says the party has continued to guide its members to exercise restrain amid provocation so that the party continues to be peaceful.

Mwanza says the PF has continued to be a victim in political violence that have been recorded and has since written to ECZ on the matter.

He said in an interview with ZNBC News that the party has started campaigns in earnest with adherence to the covid-19 regulations and directives by ECZ.