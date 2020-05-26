PF ABUSING LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICE COMMISSION TO EMPLOY THEIR CADRES IN UPND DOMINATED COUNCILS

…as the party urges its councillors to look forward to working properly under a UPND government next year.

IKELENGI – 26/05/2020

The Patriotic Front is using the Local Government Service Commission to employ their cadres from other regions in the UPND dominated and controlled local authorities.

UPND Ikeleng’i Council Chairperson Andrew Musesa said all party controlled local authorities are unable to employ lowly placed staff such as drivers, council police and cleaners as the PF is using the Local Government Service Commission to employ PF cadres from other regions at the expense of the local people.

Mr Musesa said PF founding president late Michael Sata must be turning in his grave seeing how the sector he loved with a passion has been wrecked by his party with abuse of authority taking centre stage.

He said his council is still waiying for a expressed a response from the Local Government Comissioner following a letter of complaint againist a council police officer who was transfered from Kapiri Mposhi district to Ikelengi.

“We have no fear to employ local people who are qualified to serve in different portifolios under Division IV in the Council because we have the mandate from the electorates to effectively manage the institution on behalf of the people. We are comforted that everyone in Zambia is looking foward to changing of government as they are fade-up of the antagonistic approach by PF. They are employing cadres who do not respect us as their allegiance is to the PF and its leaders, ” said Mr Musesa

“Ee wrote a letter of protest to the Local Government Comissioner following the transfer of a council police officer from Kapiri Mposhi to Ikelengi. And can you imagine, the Local Govenment Service Commission has employed mechanic who has no idea about mechanics and the council vehicles are repaired elsewhere” added Mr Musesa

Earlier, UPND Ikelengi District Chairperson Peter Chicheli, a veteran politician, stated that the people of Ikelengi and Zambians in general do not love party president Hakainde Hichilema becaue of his riches, but his sound mind, good character and having a party manifesto that is most suitable for the country is what has attracted them to him.

And UPND Local Government and Housing Deputy Chairperson Brian Ndumba told councillors that ‘being a civic leader was not a small responsoblity.’

He urged all councillors to use their authority well, focus on personal growth and most importantly serve their communities with integrity.

Also in attendance at the Ikelengi meeting was the area Member of Parliament, Elijah Muchima.

Mr Ndumba thanked Honourable Muchima and Mr Chicheli for building a bridge of leadership and strong friendship on which the party shall depend to deliver the UPND in 2021.

UPND MEDIA TEAM