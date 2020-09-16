By Michael Kaluba/Tinkerbell Mwila

The Leadership Movement in Mwansabombwe has accused the ruling Patriotic Front-PF- of dishing out k5 notes and 25 kg bags of mealie meal to the electorate in the area to entice them to vote for their candidate.

Leadership MOVEMENt aspiring candidate Jason Mwanza tells Phoenix News that his team is finding it difficult to communicate and campaign because the locals are asking for the K5 notes that the other political party has been distributing.

Mr. Mwanza has complained that the distribution of the money and food stuff has distorted the need for issue based campaigns in Mwansabombwe, an area that needs a lot of solutions to the various challenges as opposed to offering small amounts of money to individuals to hoodwink them for votes.

But Mwansabombwe District Electoral Officer Stanley Mbewe says the commission has not received any formal complaint of malpractice from any political party and has further clarified that the Mwansabombwe by-election has been peaceful, free and fair especially that the chiefs allowed all the political parties to conduct their activities freely.

Efforts to get PF Campaign Manager for the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election Yamfya Mukanga failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

Meanwhile, political parties taking party in the Lukashya Constituency Parliamentary by election and other stakeholders are gearing up for tomorrow`s polls.

PHOENIX FM NEWS