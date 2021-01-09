By CIC PF Reporter.

PF ACCUSES UPND OF INCITING MUFULIRA RESIDENTS TO EMBERASS PRESIDENT LUNGU

“Its very embarrassing to the party” – Davis Mwila.

Our preliminary investigations have revealed that UPND members were responsible for inciting Mufulira residents to shun President Lungu’s rally yesterday, PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has said.

Speaking in Kitwe this morning, Mr Mwila said the party will involve the police to investigate the matter and arrest all UPND members who made the president to suffer humiliation in the province. “I just want to report to you that our investigating team in Mufulira has revealed that it was a group of known UPND members in the district who incited the residents to humiliate president Lungu the way we witnessed yesterday”.

Mr Mwila said what happened to President Lungu is extremely embarrassing to the party and is sending a signal to the entire country that PF is losing grip on the Copperbelt.

Yesterday, President Lungu received a shock of his life in Mufulira after residents shunned his campaign meeting forcing him to leave the district extremely devastated.

The PF Secretary General is in Kitwe to officiate at the sisters of St. John the Baptist fundraiser for the Novitiate Projects.