PF ADOPTS UPND NALIKWANDA MP AS ITS CANDIDATE IN AUGUST POLLS

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Patriotic Front has adopted incumbent UPND Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa as its candidate for the Nalikwanda seat in the August 12th general elections.

The PF has also adopted daughter of former education minister Michael Kaingu, Iris, as their parliamentary candidate for the Mwandi seat.

The two are among those adopted to contest on the party ticket in Western Province.

Announcing the names during a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Party Secretary General Davies Mwila has further named Poniso Njeulu as candidate for Sinjembela seat while former district commissioner for Mulobezi Albertina Mwanamwalye has been adopted to contest the Mulobezi parliamentary seat among others.

Mr. Mwila said the party will this weekend announce its candidates for Southern and North-Western Provinces.

PHOENIX NEWS