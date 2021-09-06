PF AGREES TO REFUND THE MONEY COLLECTED FROM BUS STATIONS AND MARKETS

“But we will only refund half the amount”, says Davis Mwila

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila says he received with great shock the news that the UPND will force PF to refund the money from markets and bus stations. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Davis Mwila said the former Ruling Party should spent a lot of money before and during campaigns therefore forcing it to pay back all the illegally collected money will render it bankrupt and will be forced to close many of its structures which is not good for democracy which our forefathers fought hard to achieve.

Mr Mwila said the councils should exercise lenience and allow the former ruling to only pay back half the money they collected. “We are not refusing to pay back, but allow us to pay half of the money collected”.

Mr Mwila said the party is currently spending huge sums of money in renovating party offices which were destroyed by suspected UPND carders after HH was declared winner.

The Patriotic Front was illegally collecting between 550,000 to 650,000 per day from markets and bus stations per day.

Yesterday, UPND Chairman for elections Gary Nkombo said the PF will be given a bill so that they pay back the money which was illegally collected from bus stations and markets by their cadres.