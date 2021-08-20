PF-aligned contractor Charles Nthinda claims DEC, ACC cannot scare him

A Patriotic Front (PF) aligned contractor Mr. Charles Nthinda says he is not scared of anything concerning a probe against him because he is innocent.

Nthinda claims he has nothing to fear about UPND, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEC) or indeed any institutions because he is clean.

He said this when The Candidates asked him to comment on some government projects which he allegedly got and paid for but failed to fulfill.

VERBATIM

THE CANDIDATES:

“Mr Nthinda, good evening. We would like to inquire if you happen to own some 10 flats in Lusaka which has an underground parking lot.

We would also want to know the reason behind failure to complete the Lundazi – Chipata road despite having been paid by Tax payers.

We have recieved information from sources listing some projects which they allege you were paid for by Tax payers but that you failed to complete them.

We’re also inquiring if indeed you have any mansion built in South Africa, despite that you have not completed some projects which you were paid for.

Please find time to respond to these queries to help us balance up before we publish any stories in relation to this”

CHARLES NTHINDA:

I don’t owe u any explanation report to the police or investigating wings like

1. Acc

2. Dec

3. Yourself

4.Interpole”

However, State House sources have revealed to The Candidates that Mr. Nthinda has a lot of companies which are registered in names of proxies and sweeps government tenders through compromised procurement authority officials.

The State House sources have said that there are several projects that have been abandoned by Mr. Nthinda under his Shachitari Projects.

Some projects that Shachitari obtained include:

1 Mumbwa town ships roads worth K171 million

2 Chinsali Gravel roads worth K90 million

3 Mbesuma water project

4 Serenje Gravel roads worth K87 million

5 Pateuke Chilongozi road gravel worth K108 million

6 Pateuke Calvets worth K45 million

7 Chipata- Lundazi road worth K363 million

8 Shiwan’ngandu Gravel roads worth K89 million

9 Chongwe calvets worth K19 million

Meanwhile, other projects under Jonda include Pateuke Calvets worth K34 million and the Chief Mpezeni area gravel road worth K53 million.

Mr. Nthinda is the owner of Jonda Bus Services and Jonda Trucking Company which had the Monopoly of transporting fertilizer and maize for FRA throughout the country under the Patriotic Front administration.

NB: We will publish some proxy companies allegedly owned by Mr Charles Nthinda once the list is fully investigated.

-The Candidates