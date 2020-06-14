PF ALLY WRIGHT MUSOMA NOW ATTACKS CATHOLIC BISHOPS, TELLS THEM TO SHUT UP!!!

ZAMBIA Republican Party leader Wright Musoma has told Catholic Bishops and others not interested in the notorious Bill 10 to shut up and stop using the vail of the pulpit to denounce government, but join politics.

Addressing Journalists at a media briefing today in Lusaka , Musoma charged that Catholic Bishops should explain what is not transparent about the bill since that is the side of their argument.

He indicated that it’s not possible to force citizen opposed to the enactment of the bill to participate hence stating that those adamant about it should shut up and allow the law to be enacted.

Last year, President Edgar Lungu also took a hard line on Catholic Priests and challenged them to join politics instead of using the pulpit to advance political agenda.