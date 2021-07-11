BY VERONICA MWALE,CIC PRIVATE REPORTER, COPPERBELT~Kitwe

PF AND REGIONAL PRICES OF COMMODITIES~Chisenga Nixon

===========================

The prices of commodities in every given country depend on its inflation rate coupled with it’s fiscal monetary policy..

Forexample,the cost of chicken and chips in one town in Angola is $50 equivalent to about K1100 in Zambian Kwacha, comparatively high right?yet nearly every resident affords to buy it….

In Zambia,we cannot afford take away chicken and chips even at half the that price… every economy has its dynamics you cannot compare with another,but compare the different governments and how they faired.

Forexample in Tanzania,bus fare from Tunduma to Dares salaam has been tagged at Tsh 35,000 since 2010 to date while in Zambia the same distance from Kitwe to Nakonde in the past 10 years has increased from K120 in 2010 to K350 in 2020.

Commodity prices in Zambia have never stabilised since PRESIDENT Lungu took over office due to his lack of interest in the welfare in our people..

Zambians have learnt how never to experiment with Leadership and so are determined to crown HH on 12th of August 2021 and the incoming PRESIDENT of Zambia.