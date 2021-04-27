By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

PF AND STATE HOUSE GIVING EDITH NAWAKWI SPACE TO FIGHT THEIR POLITICAL BATTLES.

Once a might Patriotic Front Party has been reduced to Money splashing and using tissue surrogates to fight their dwindling Political future!

Let’s face it, PF has run out of ideas how to govern. Now they are using politically used tissues to fight Political opponents. One thing Nawakwi doesn’t know is that PF is using her, and they have already started distancing themselves from her! Before she realizes it, she will be gasping for air to survive.

Edith cannot stop the Largest Opposition leader from filing nomination paper or becoming President! Doing so will mean cancelling the election and calling for Military rule.

Statehouse should as well be careful to choose their battles carefully. Statehouse is a dignified place were we should be hearing sound policy statements. Now statehouse has been turned into militia command center were illegal extra judicial activities are done!

Those occupying statehouse now, should know that whatever activity they do, the next Government will know about it. State house has been reduced to corruption den, den of questionable international criminals! The reason Zambia is at crossroads.

This crusade by PF won’t end well, it will end in tears.