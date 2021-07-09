“PF AND UPND ARE RING LEADERS OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE” SAYS PRESIDENT LUNGU.

President Edgar Lungu has charged that cadres from the ruling Patriotic Front PF and the main opposition United Party for National Development UPND are the main culprits of political violence.

The head of state has since directed the Zambia police service to deal with all perpetrators of political violence.

President Lungu says the police can not continue to cassually treat offenders when they even know those behind such acts.

He says those behind political violence are well known cadres and wonders why police are not acting on them.

President Lungu said this when he addressed officers at the newly constructed Mtendere police station in Lusaka.