Kampyongo says the Zambia Police stand ready to curtail any form of violence.

THE Ruling Patriotic Front PF and the Opposition United Party for National Development UPND have agreed to conduct peaceful and violence free election campaigns in Lukashya Constituency.

The agreement was made by PF National Chairperson for Security Hon Stephen Kampyongo and UPND deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka when they both attended Mass at St James Catholic Parish Church in Lukashya today.

The PF Security Charperson Hon, MCC Stephen Kampyongo who is also Minister of Home Affairs said that it is important that the two parties avoid getting into confrontational campaigns.

He said that the police have a duty to ensure residents of Lukashya are protected during and after the forthcoming by elections at all costs.

“As we campaign here in Lukashya colleagues may we be reminded that the common goal is to provide the people of Lukashya with the leadership that they deserve which will bring develop to them and not a platform for us to showcase how much muscle we each have in terms of violence”Hon Kampyongo said.

The Home Affairs Minster Challenged the Opposition UPND to avoid disregarding police advice and guidance with regards to their permits to hold public meetings.

And Opposition UPND deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka said that the Opposition UPND will desist from

Confronting the ruling party stating that both parties ought to be responsible in conducting their activities.

