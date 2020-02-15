By Richard Barney

The ruling party it seems has taken a firm stance against the Tonga speaking people of Southern province. This is evident in the relentless tribally inclined attacks that have been churned out by various senior members of the PF. These attacks seem to have the full blessings of the head of state and the top leadership of government who mostly comprise of Northerners and Easterners.

Anti-tongaism is becoming a real scourge one that is being propelled by GRZ almost officially to discredit and de-humanize an innocent grouping of people for the sole purpose of tightening their ever slipping grip on power.

Their first line of attack has been absorbed mostly by HH the main opposition leader. This tactic has shown very little positive outcome as HHs popularity has grown at a steady pace despite the barrage of senseless attacks orchestrated by the PF. This has culminated into a kind of metamorphic degeneration of attacking the man HH as well his tribe, a strategy to villify the Tonga tribe it seems has become the PFs best choice of weaponry against arguably one of Zambias richest and most influential public figures. This strategy might prove fruitful for the PF, but what are the cost implications?

For arguments sake, what if the PF succeeds in denting the image of fellow Zambians? What if they manage to convince Zambians that Zambians are their enemy, what if the divide and rule tactic actually works?

If this evil plot completely manifests into reality, we can all kiss the old Zambia goodbye. Today it’s the Tonga’s tomorrow it might be the Lozi’s and one day it might some other tribe, the energy that the PF is injecting into our political dispensation will stay for years to come unless a leader with a heart for this country puts an end to it.

Edgar Lungu has no heart for this country. If he did, he would try harder to create an inclusive government like his predecessors did. Zambia is too diverse to have two tribes ruling the rest and with an iron fist. Divide and conquer is a desperate tactic used by despotic regimes to prolong their stay in power. It works but the instability it creates ultimately causes more damage than one might anticipate. A very dangerous precedent is set, one that can be used by future tyrants, and what is to say that the tribe or tribes perpetrating this vice won’t be on the receieve end in the near future?

Tonga people are not your enemy, they’re family. The true enemy is the one that plots to plant seeds of discord in such a wonderfully diverse country. Ask yourself, why are they trying to divide Zambia? What are they so afraid of? You are poor, myself included. They are rich, tell me who has more to lose, them or us? They want to sacrifice our peace and unity so that they can keep their porshe cars, mansions, and all that stolen wealth. Money that belongs to us, the people of Zambia. In the words of Goerge Carlin, “politicians create classes of people and keep them busy fighting with each other, so that they (politicians) can keep smiling all the way to the bank”.

HH is just one man, Lungu is just one man, but Zambia is bigger and more powerful than any politician or political organisation. We as a people have the power.