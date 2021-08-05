PF POLITICAL AND MEDIA TECHNICAL COMMITTEE APPOINTS MR. AMOS CHANDA AS SPOKESPERSON

Lusaka- Wednesday, 4th August 2021

We wish to announce that a technical committee, the Political and Media Committee, has appointed Mr. Amos Chanda as Spokesperson for the Committee.

Mr. Chanda has been mandated to speak to media issues arising from the on-going national campaigns related to the 12th August Presidential and general elections.

The Election and Media Technical Committee is a technical group of the Presidential and National Campaign Committee appointed by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Please be advised.

Mr. Antonio Mwanza

Media Director

Patriotic Front