THE Golden Party of Zambia says the PF is enjoying the state of being “political bullies” to sustain its stay in power.

GPZ leader Jackson Silavwe said the PF is condoning lawlessness as a way to silence its opponents.

He said while it is public knowledge that PF cadres have continuously victimised Zambians, nothing has been done by the police.

“Golden Party of Zambia (GPZ) has noted with concern about the increasing levels of lawlessness in our country exhibited by political party cadres especially from the ruling party. While it is public knowledge that the ruling party cadres have continuously victimised Zambians, little or nothing has been done by the police to arrest the situation for fear of losing employment or forced transfers as seen from past experiences,” Silavwe said. “The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) leadership has not shown genuine willingness to discipline their members. Instead, they seem to be enjoying the state of being political bullies. Each time there is an incident of political violence, they are always quick to distance themselves even when it is very clear where the culprits originated from.”

He said the PF has not shown any sign of willingness to end political violence.

“As a ruling party, the PF should be very sincere in ending political violence. The right step is for them to start to take responsibility. As long as they continue to deny about the existence of violence in the party, political violence will never end. The PF actions are setting a precedent whereby future ruling parties would also want to do the same as what is happening today. We shall continue to have ruling party cadres that have no respect for the rule of law. God forbid, we experience more ruthless cadresim in future,” said Silavwe. “We are already seeing this in most opposition political parties. They also have their ‘commanders’ which entails that once they land in power, their actions will supersede what is obtaining today. Political violence must be stopped now and PF have the instruments of power to do so.”