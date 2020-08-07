PF are encouraging the spread of COVID-19 with the continued disregard for the prescribed guidelines, says UPND chairman Mutale Nalumango.

And Nalumango has charaged that the PF government is a government of lawbreakers.

Nalumango said Zambians should wake up and hold their government accountable for their actions.

“PF is encouraging the spread of COVID-19, which is real and it is a danger to society which must be taken very seriously except that in our country, leadership is always lacking. Leadership calls for a lot of responsibility,” she said.

“The President himself must show the people that he is serious with the fight against COVID-19. This is not a fight you take lightly, if you take it lightly, the destruction is irreversible. We have no capacity, the hospitals themselves are totally ill-equipped to handle COVID-19 with the spike we are experiencing.”

Nalumango, a former deputy speaker of the national assembly and Kaputa member of parliament, said President Edgar Lungu was holding public gatherings without adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

“We watched on Monday when the President was commissioning the Makeni flyover, there was no observance of COVID-19 guidelines. The President was busy watching and talking to these people. They are not showing the example. This government under President Lungu has used COVID-19 as a campaign tool. They are going all over the place, they are the ones encouraging the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

“This Patriotic Front government, people must know, they are deceivers, they are liars, law breakers. They don’t stand by the laws they formulate themselves. This is sad for Zambia. Who should be the first to obey the law? It should be the leader. Now they are making people feel like COVID-19 is a hoax because if it was real, the President and his ministers would be more careful.”

Nalumago advised the President against being casual towards the new normal and advised him to not tolerate corruption accused ministers in their positions.

“Ba Lungu, muleke ifyo mulecita, muletwala ubulwele, ukulapanga ama campaign ukwabula ukusakamana imyeo yabantu (stop what yu are doing, you are spreading the disease, you are campaigning without caring about people’s lives). That is not leadership, that is failure. You have failed us. We are removing you but before that, be the first one to protect people from this disease,” said Nalumango.

“…a person is innocent until proven guilty but you don’t keep them in the same institution where they have corrupted things and you expect witnesses coming from the same institution, come on Zambians, wake up.