Davies Mwila says his party is working on the numbers to win next year’s elections.

“Yesterday Hakainde Hichilema was crying saying ‘no why should Luapula compete with Southern’. We have the numbers. We are working on the numbers. You tell HH that we are working on the numbers. We are working on the numbers, we are mobilising our people to go and register as voters,” says Davies. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has indicated that they will do an extension. Come Wednesday, us we are ready. If Luapula can be 700, better. If Eastern can be one million, better for us.

If Muchinga can be 450, Northern can be 450, look at the numbers. Where I come from in Luapula we say ‘ulosha tabamuceba mukanwa’ (do not pay attention to the groaning of an afflicted person). If someone has a funeral, is crying just leave her or him. So, leave HH, let him continue complaining. Us as a party we are ready for next year’s election. I announced to the country before they started mobile national registration issuance of cards that us we are ready. When they announced voter registration, I said us we are ready.”

This all seems like a political bluff but every word they utter, like possessed creatures, must be interrogated. Edgar Lungu’s crew mean business. They’re not leaving the stage honourably! It will take vigilance, high voter turnout and an equally safeguarded vote. But all these processes are being undermined, if what we get from the ground, take effect. This is why Davies can bubble with confidence that PF has the numbers, they are working on numbers. What Davies does not realise is that, solely or as a grouping, the PF does not own or control the desires and wishes of this nation. Whatever electoral ‘witchcraft’ they are fomenting is traceable. Evidence is already smirking their face as a constant reminder of what awaits them!

From the ground, it’s been gathered that during the mobile National Registration Card issuance exercise there was a lot of political interference. District commissioners and in some instances council chairpersons had a hand in who was issued with an NRC. There are reports of instances where foreign nationals were issued with a Zambian NRC after district commissioners intervened. These beneficiaries also went on to obtain voter’s cards.

Such diabolical and selfish acts do not only undermine the credibility, authenticity and integrity of our national identity through National Registration Cards and the validity of the electoral process but also the security, sovereignty and governance of our nation.

Unfortunately, issuing officers, who are government employees, went ahead and issued NRCs for fear of losing employment after receiving ‘subtle threats’ from DCs.

Another notable incident during the said exercise was also the issuance of NRCs to under aged children who mostly were either 15 and below, going as low as 12 years of age. This was also done on the instance of DCs and parents giving the excuse that by the time of the next national exercise, most children would be over age. As a consequence, issuing officers would doctor the birth date of the child to make him/her eligible for an NRC. Again these are reports from the field.

The loophole in this system lie in the fact that there are no supporting documents for proof of birth date being attached to application forms.

A lot of effort has to be done to clean up this mess and many will be caught up in this web.

But to what lengths will they sully their souls? Do they have souls, any way! Time will tell and it will be telling.