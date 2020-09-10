PF ARE LIERS WHO HAVE FAILED ZAMBIANS ~ NALUMANGO

…calls on Mumfumbwe residents to repeat 2016 voting pattern and give HH 100% votes

United Party for National Development UPND National Chairman Mutale Nalumango says the ruling Patriotic Front PF are a bunch of liars who have failed to bring meaningful development to the people of Zambia.

Speaking in Kashima East, Mumfumbwe in Northwestern Province where she went to drum up support for the UPND aspiring candidate, Milner Katoyo in the forthcoming local government by election, Nalumango stated that the numerous lies that the PF has been telling Zambians were a sign that they have failed to deliver to their aspirations.

Nalumango, however, noted that realizing an ideal, fair and equitable Zambia depended on the people’s ability to register as voters as well as the acquisition of National Registration Cards-NRCs.

Speaking at the same event, Mufumbwe Member of Parliament-MP-Elliott Kamondo stressed the need for the people of Mufumbwe and the broader Northwestern Province to rise to the occasion and vote for president Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

And Solwezi Central MP, Hon Stafford Mulusa told the residents of Kashima East to show president Hichilema their love by voting for Thomas Fweneti next week.

The Kashima East has 3 polling stations and a total of 12, 980 registered voters according to the 2016 Voter’s roll.

The Kashima East ward fell vacant after the resignation of Mr Thomas Fweneti who resigned to join the ruling PF mid June, this year.

The UPND has fielded Milner Katoyo while the PF has fielded Victor Shibuya for the election slated for September 17th, 2020.

A number of senior provincial officials imcluding Col Katambi also attended the meeting.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM