PF ARE MOCKING SOMEONE TRYING TO CLEAN THEIR BIG POOP – PANJI

Col Panji Kaunda has likened those in PF to someone who has done a big poop but then mocking the one who is trying to clean the same poop.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said he did not expect the sentiments coming from the PF where they are expecting the UPND government to perform miracles despite the “mess” of insurmountable debts and corruption they left behind.

He said he was not surprised particularly with the criticism from the PF as they considered opposition to be their role, whereby if those in government turned left, those in PF would turn around and say “why didn’t you turn right?”

Col Panji said he did not expect anything positive to come from the PF on the new government, as they are trying their level best to remain relevant after a very heavy defeat.

He said it was very clear that theirs was a “criminal enterprise”, even going by the number of seats which have been nullified on account of corruption.

“They have been found out. I hope the government will be very strong in dishing out punishment for what they have done,” Col Panji said, saying those in PF should be covering themselves in shame, and not coming out the way they were doing. “It’s like you have done big poop and then you move away and start to mock someone cleaning up your poop.”

He said it was unreasonable… continue https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-are-mocking-someone-trying-to-clean-their-poop-panji/