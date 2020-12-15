By Edward Roy Makayi.

PRESS STATEMENT.

PF ARE REGISTERING FOREIGNERS HERE IN MALAWI’S MCHINJI DISTRICT OFF EASTERN PROVINCE’S CHIPATA DISTRICT BUT WE WILL CAMPAIGN HERE TOO-MAKAYI.

Fellow countrymen am in Malawi here came two days ago following a tip that foreigners are registering as voters in Zambia. Eastern province numbers are very artificial because Malawians have been registered here in huge numbers.

The systematic ploy is to increase their numbers well we have formed branches as well and it’s real we can’t control it other than use it.

Malawians must not vote for PF but UPND since they want to participate in Zambia’s political systems well the campaigns will be equal.

We will man these boarders across the country to ensure that foreigners don’t vote or vote for us but not for PF.

One interesting thing is that they are refusing to give indigenous Zambians NRCs yet they are giving these foreigners in numbers it’s so unfair but we are ready to play every PF game as far as 2021 is concerned. If we won’t manage to beat them we will join them.

Next we are going to Mozambique border along Vubwi and Katete.

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi.

UPND YOUTH.

+260950646445

+260966646445

+260978646445.

CIC PRESS TEAM