By Richard Banda cic Private Reporter.

CENTRAL~Kapiri Mposhi.

PF ASPIRING CANDIDATES SAYS KAPIRI MIGHT ONLY DEVELOP WHEN IT HAS VOTED PF LEADERS.

More ruling Patriotic Front officials in Kapiri Mposhi have expressed interest in vying for the Council Chairmanship ahead of the 2021 elections.

Another latest PF district official to announce his interest to stand for the Council Chairmanship position is PF Kapiri Mposhi Constituency vice Chairperson Morgan Mwenya who has since pledged to attend to people’s concerns over the high cost of trade permits just among other issues.

He was speaking to KNC news in the following interview.

Videography credit: KNC TV.

CIC PRESS TEAM