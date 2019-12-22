PF ASSISTANT MOBILIZATION CHAIR ON THE MOVE WITH STATE ASSETS

The new Assistant mobilization Chairman of the PF Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who not too long ago vehemently opposed, what he then called, the abuse of State resources by the PF, was being flown around by Airforce Choppers around North Western Province, on a political tour of duty yesterday.

The Zambian people will trust this kind of unprincipled flip flop politics and abuse of state resources at their own peril.

Meanwhile it’s being reported that one unidentified male and another female person lost their lives when part of the motorcade carrying President Edgar Lungu and GBM ran into them, killing them on the spot in Solwezi. The Police are searching for their next of kin.