CHILANGA AREA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON MARIA LANGA STARTS DISTRIBUTION OF 3000 LITRES OF COOKING OIL

Mon. 10 August 2020.

By Hendrix Mutale.

Chilanga area member of Parliament Hon Maria Langa has started distribution of 3000 litres of cooking oil to vulnerable people and orphanages in the constituency as an economic response to Covid-19 pandemic in the area.

This afternoon Hon Langa was in Mapepe Compound where she has started the distribution of the cooking oil. Covid-19 has come at a colossal cost to human life, the virus has affected about 184 countries around the world.

The IMF has projected that the Zambian economy will experience some difficulties in the growth this year.

The MP was accompanied by PF Chilanga Ward officials and other party functionaries.

