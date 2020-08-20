PF AT MUNALI COUNCIL OFFICE NEXT TO MUNALI POLICE STATION CURRENTLY BUYING NRC INFORMATION FROM A MULTITUDE OF PEOPLE

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku RPP President

Desperate PF have lined up an illegal crowd in munali where they are collecting NRCs and other personal details from people in the daylight exercise of vote rigging. Yes vote rigging has begun by the PF.



We have been hearing of NRC collections and issuances by the PF from different Constituency offices but this was done in secret. Now the PF has changed chosen to commit crime openly without fear of anybody or anything.



We encorurage the media to rush to munali and witness this particular crime for them selves.

This is happening now, 20/08/2020, 1030hrs.

