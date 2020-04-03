Kelvin Sampa’s misplaced Coronavirus fight.

Clearly our National Youth Chairman Hon. Kelvin Sampa has proved beyond any reasonable shadow of a doubt that he has misplaced priorities by launching the fight against COVID-19 on the Copperbelt leaving Lusaka Province which has been declared as the epicenter by the Ministry of health.

In BEMBA there is a saying that goes like and i quote” Insoka pakwipaya kwambila kumutwe ” end of quote, meaning to kill a snake one must start with the head first.

Lusaka is the capital city of Zambia, the PARTY PF headquarters is here, COVID-19 cases are here, the epicenter is Lusaka why leave it going to launch your fight against COVID-19 in a Province that has seen next to ZERO cases apart from the two cases which were reported in Luanshya.

I will not be shocked to hear that our *National Youth Chairman Hon. Kelvin Sampa and Copperbelt Youth Chairman* are in a partnership business syphoning money from the mines and other big business houses in the name of fighting COVID-19.

It will certainly not make sense for our hardwoking Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his team to run to LUAPULA PROVINCE in the name of fighting COVID-19, giving us updates from luapula when the pandemic is here in Lusaka.

All those donations Hon. Kelvin Sampa made on the Copperbelt makes no sense to me because they are desperately needed here in Lusaka were we seem to have a big problem which if not well managed will infect other Provinces.

Here is what i would have done if i was the National Youth Chairman with the donations and support given to Hon. Kelvin Sampa by well wishers.

1.. I would have purchased several good PA SYSTEMS to be used in sensitizing masses about COVID-19 and prevention measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

2 .. I would have used the truck donated by Toyota Zambia to carry out *ROBUST COVID-19 awareness programs in areas spotted as hot spots for the pandemic, Markets, Bus Stations and higly populated areas educating masses about the dangers of COVID-19.

3 .. I would have purchased basins with stands, branded PF National Youth Executive spread them every after 20 meters in the CBD encouraging people to frequently wash their hands with soap as they carry on with their daily businesses in town.

4 ..I would have purchased masks branded PF National Youth Executive and donated to areas that are highly frequented such as MARKETS, BUS STOPS and SHOPPING MALLS right upon entry one is given a mask.

5 ..I would have printed flyers explaining the COVID-19 in detail and measures to prevent it which could have been distributed to motorists and pedestrians to increase our awareness campaigns in our quest to reduce the pandemic in Lusaka Province.

6 ..I would have put BILLBOARDS at strategic exit and entry points for Lusaka Province discouraging people from entering and leaving Lusaka Province until the pandemic has been managed by Ministry of Health so as not to spread COVID-19 to other PROVINCES.

That way even the name of the PARTY PF would have been actively involved in the fight against COVID-19.

MAXWELL CHONGU

PF DIE HARD