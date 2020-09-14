By Veronica Mwale cic private Reporter.

COPPERBELT ~Kalulushi.

PF ATTACKS ON UPND ON THE COPPERBELT IS CONFIRMATION OF WHO SPONSORED TOKOTA.

Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Elisha MATAMBO has said the people of the Copperbelt and Chibanga Ward in Lufwanyama Constituency were in doubt as to who was sponsoring TOKOTA.

Mr. MATAMBO said the PF attack on the UPND Command Centre on Friday September 12, 2020 was confirmation of the people who were behind the youth group, TOKOTA, which used to attack and kill residents on the Copperbelt.

He added that he was fully aware that Bowman Lusambo was after him and the Lufwanyama Vice Chairman Eugine Ngw’ena but he must be assured that he won’t achieve his mission.

He said Bowman Lusambo does not need to engage in physical attacks on the UPND but battle it out through the ballot in 2021. The Copperbelt Provincial Chairman was in Chibanga Ward to drum up support for UPND’S only female youthful candidate Chewe Kabanda.

Issued by

CB INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DESK.

CIC PRESS TEAM