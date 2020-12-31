PF attempting to implicate HH over PF hired white mercenary.
PF has commissioned a plan in which Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo will say UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has hired a white political assassin to kill certain unnamed people inorder to allegedly make Zambia ungovernable before 2021 elections.
This is a theory being hatched to try to justify that Hichilema was the mastermind behind the killing of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda last week at Cabinet office.
Sources within the security apparatus have revealed that the white sniper of Mauritian and Italian descent is currently being accommodated at a Lusaka Lodge owned by a senior PF official.
Two days ago Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo claimed without providing evidence, that government was aware that the opposition had hired mercenaries to disrupt peace in Zambia. The sources say this revelation by Kampyongo was to prepare public opinion over their plans to implicate Hichilema and charge him with treason. The PF are not resting until Hichilema is excluded from the 2021 election by hook or by crook.
Banya, it wont work, instead, they are the same dogs who will soon go in for treasonable acts once they are out of power. These are well documented and will see the idiots locked up forever.
Kampyongo a statement on mercenaries is lies. I watched him on znbc and one could see from his shifty eyes that there was no truth in his statement. Please which person broadcasts to outside forces to just go back? The army should have captured and questioned them. This is a divination on his involvement with the shooting .
Only idiots will believe any nonsense from this pf regime! The whole nation knows who the criminals capable of such maneuvers is the PF!! If this regime so popular and has developed the country, let their deeds speak!!
Ba kapyongo was even failing to explain properly the fake information he was given.who gives him these useless stories.he was threatening in the air.sometimes they should be ashamed of themselves.how come only you have this infor.it will not work no matter what and don’t waste our time with useless things.not even investigating just went straight to threaten non existing people.we are watching ,when you leave power you will be sorted out by the one who will take over.
In this so called Christian country, where does the culture of accusing accusing people come from. Th Bible says you should not bear false witness against your neighbor. However Zambian governments consistently falsely accuse opposition leaders they decide to hate of crimes.
These attempts by PF of looking for non existing cases against HH are part of the agenda of instituting one party state in Zambia. The aim is to remove HH and the main opposition party from participating in the 2021 elections. All peace loving Zambians and opposition should avoid being trapped into this PF gimmick. The opposition should strengthen its work in mobilising voters for the 2021 elections and designing effective strategies to deter any rigging of the 2021 votes! Keep eyes and ears on what the ECZ is doing and ensure ECZ conducts free and fair elections!!
GOD, LET ALL EVILS BEING PLANNED BY LUNGU AND HIS PF MEMBERS TO DISTURB HICHILEMA BE SENT BACK TO THE SENDERS AND PLANNERS IMMEDIATELY, AMEN.
If u know where the mercenary is, don’t deport him. Arrest him and charge him appropriately. Look it is not adding up? Who controls Zambia’s borders? Is it not immigration department officials under the ministry of home affairs? Wht information did they collect from him?