PF attempting to implicate HH over PF hired white mercenary.

PF has commissioned a plan in which Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo will say UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has hired a white political assassin to kill certain unnamed people inorder to allegedly make Zambia ungovernable before 2021 elections.

This is a theory being hatched to try to justify that Hichilema was the mastermind behind the killing of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda last week at Cabinet office.

Sources within the security apparatus have revealed that the white sniper of Mauritian and Italian descent is currently being accommodated at a Lusaka Lodge owned by a senior PF official.

Two days ago Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo claimed without providing evidence, that government was aware that the opposition had hired mercenaries to disrupt peace in Zambia. The sources say this revelation by Kampyongo was to prepare public opinion over their plans to implicate Hichilema and charge him with treason. The PF are not resting until Hichilema is excluded from the 2021 election by hook or by crook.