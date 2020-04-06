PF ATTEMPTS TO BUY OFF A UPND COUNCILLOR IN WESTERN PROVINCE WITH A TEACHING POSITION BACKFIRES

LUAMPA – 06/04/20

Attempts by the Patriotic Front to create an induced local government by-election in Luampa district of western province has hit a snag after the area councilor who is a secondary school teacher by profession refused to resign despite being given a letter of appointment to a school in Kapiri Mposhi district of central province.

According to Shinganga Sandu,the female UPND councilor for Luampa Central ward, the PF provincial leadership working with an Office of the President Special Branch Officer in Charge for Luampa identified as Sinkala on Thursday last week drove her to some lodge near Mongu’s old shoprite where she was told to resign from her position as councilor and get appointed as a teacher to a school of her choice within mongu

Ms Sandu said she was then driven to the office of western province permanent secretary Danny Bukali by PF Provincial Chairman KUFUKA who assured her of a vacancy in mongu to which she refused opting for a school in kapiri as she intended to join the husband that side, a request which was quickly granted through Kapiri District Commissioner.

According to the civic leader, Mr Bukali at this point rang some senior official at the Ministry of Education headquarters to prepare a letter of appointment as they asked her to draft a letter of resignation from her civic position.

“The PS at this point requested me to write the letter of resignation as the letter of appointment would be ready before the end of business that day and that I should travel back to Mongu on Wednesday this week with my resignation letter enroute to take up my teaching position in Kapiri Mposhi. On our way back to Luampa, Mr Sinkala from the Office of the President then handed over my letter of appointment at which point I lost it and told him that I was not for sale and would never betray my party,the UPND”,she said.

Ms Sandu has since reported the matter to her relatives who have since summoned the Intelligence Officer for a family talk and to ask him to lay his hands off the councillor but had by press time not responded to the summon.

According to the letter of appointment signed by Ministry of General Education Acting Director Human Resource and Administration Kapulo Musonda, Ms Sandu was to take up a teaching position at Fibale School in Kapiri under PMEC ID number 20213532 and was required to report herself to the Central Provincial Education Officer upon completion of all formalities in line with the Teaching Service Commission.

Meanwhile,UPND deputy chairman for Local Government and Housing Brian Ndumba has commended the civic leader for demonstrating a rare character full of integrity and principle.

Mr. Ndumba said it was his and the UPND’s prayer that other councilors would take a leaf from the Luampa councillor’s loyalty to the party and the electorates.

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM