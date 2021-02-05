PF BANS USE OF BRANDED VEHICLES FOR ASPIRING CANDIDATES

Friday 5th February 2021

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

STATEMENT BY PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON.DAVIES MWILA FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS OF THE VUBWI TOWN COUNCIL AND MIPUTU WARD BY ELECTIONS OF 4TH FEBRUARY 2021

*1. INTRODUCTION*

The ruling Patriotic Front has received the news of our overwhelming victories in Vubwi and Masaiti with humility and thanksgiving to Jehovah the Almighty God.

We are humbled by the people’s signal to retain His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front beyond august 2021.

On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also President of the Patriotic Front, I wish to salute all our foot soldiers, the structures and all campaign teams and managers for working extremely hard to register these two important victories.

Let us continue marching from one level of victory to another until we seal it with a resounding victory on 12th August 2021.

There is no doubt that no better alternative to the Patriotic Front exists. It is for this reason that the Party is working so hard to ensure its star shines brighter and remains more attractive to all.

*2. VUBWI TOWN COUNCIL*

As you may be aware, the Vubwi Town Council by election was necessitated by the untimely death of the former chairperson Mr. Joshua Daka. May his soul rest in peace.

As we celebrate this victory, we honour the memory our departed comrade and we are confident that his successor will continue with the good work he started under the PF banner.

As I commend the structures for this victory, I am directing all party functionaries not relax but continue with the mobilization to grow the Party and attract more people to the Party. In short, I am directing that all structures must remain working hard on the ground.

*3. MIPUTU WARD OF MASAITI DISTRICT*

As you may be aware, Miputu Ward was previously held back under the retrogressive shackles of UPND as evidenced by the resignation of the councillor who has since joined the progressive membership of our party.

Our victory in Miputu Ward signifies our mopping up of the last residues of the opposition on the Copperbelt Province. Our people have seen the light of development, unity and peace.

*4. WE ONCE THANK THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA FOR RENEWED CONFIDENCE IN PF*

We thank the people of Vubwi, Masaiti and citizens across our great nation for their renewed confidence in His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front.

We pay special tribute to the party structures in Vubwi and Masaiti as well the respective campaign managers and their teams.

I direct all structures to find ways of reaching out to the people under the new normal.

*5. A WORD OF CAUTION TO PF ASPIRING CANDIDATES ACROSS THE COUNTRY*

As the Party has no official candidates yet, may I also take this opportunity to announce a ban of branded vehicles by aspiring candidates in all constituencies across the country.

While we have allowed aspiring candidates to market themselves to the people, the use of branded vehicles is therefore banned.

*6. A CALL TO ALL WHO LEFT THE PARTY TO RETURN*

May I further resound the call to those who have left Patriotic Front in the past to come back to the PF family.

The doors are wide open to come in without any conditions.

We are also extending the same invitation to the young people from higher institutions of learning, the graduates, working class and those from the informal economy to join the Patriotic Front as the Party for the present and future.

The imagination and innovation of our young Zambians can only find room and fertile ground to germinate in the Patriotic Front as we continue with our nation’s transformational agenda.

*7. CONCLUSION*

We commend our party President His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his inclusive leadership and development agenda of leaving no one and no part of Zambia behind; and we once again thank the people of Zambia for turning the whole of our country into a PF stronghold.

Viva His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Viva Patriotic Front

Aluta Continua!

God Bless Zambia!

I THANK YOU.

*HON. DAVIES MWILA*

*PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL*

ENDS…