By Hon Subeto Mutelo

The spirit of unity and oness in this country is greater than the spirit of division. The PF agenda of dividing people on tribal lines will not succeed because God’s personal character which the PF falsely profess, is of One God not two or more gods.

Darkness will never outshine light and hatred cannot prevail over love.

The Bible says “Do not bear false witness against your brother.” The continued spread of falsehoods against Hakainde Hichilema and the people of southern province by the Patriotic Front is unchristian and must be condemned to the fullest.

You can’t be a Christian in church and be a devil at a political rally. You can only be one of two. This is what PF does with their Ministry of Religious Affairs that is like a headless chicken.

You are silent on gassing of innocent people,theft of masks, hate speech by senior PF leaders but loud on Zodwa Wabantu? It’s called hypocrisy!

We are and will always remain one Zambia one nation and in 2021 we shall make this clear through the ballot.