PF big wigs gave President Lungu ultimatum to ‘do away’ with Kaizer Zulu

Informants in PF have told Kumawa that founding members of the ruling party led by former Finance Minister Alexandar Chkiwanda gave President Lungu an ultimatum to pluck out embattled Kaizer Zulu from State House.

Sources say Lungu was left with no option but to obey the ultimatum of the big wigs who threatened to withdraw their support for the PF leader.

It is said that the group led by Chikwanda told Lungu that they would instead support a different candidate at the party convention this year, should the President continue to entertain Kaizer Zulu.

Zulu was replaced two weeks ago as Political Advisor to President Lungu following his involvement in a number of scandals that put him in the public spotlight.

He was replaced by Chris Zumani Zimba a former Political Advisor to Chishimba Kambwili of National Democratic Congress (NDC).