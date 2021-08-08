PF BLACKMAILING OF PRISONERS IS AGAINST THE ELECTORAL CODE – CINDY KAUKA

“We have received reports from prisoners that the out going PF regime is threatening to increase their sentences if they vote for Hakainde and that if they vote for Lungu their sentences will be reduced. This is not only against the electoral code but the Patriotic Front has no powers to increase the sentences of prisoners. By the way how are they going to increase the sentences of prisoners when they will be in prison as well.” United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national youth chairperson Cindy Kauka has charged.

The youth leaders has also warned prisons service personnel being used by the PF to temper with the electoral process that any person committing crime in the name of the PF will be dealt with individually.

“The PF is losing this election and you shall account for your crimes individually” said Cindy

The youth leader also disclosed that some prisoners suspected to be UPND members are being transferred to other prisons so that they don’t vote.

“We also aware that prisoners suspected to be UPND are being transferred to prisons where they are not registered as voters in a bid to disenfranchise them. But we warn those involved that if our members don’t vote no one will be allowed to vote” said Cindy Kauka

Prisoners will be voting for the first time a move that has been seen as a rigging scheme by the ruling party but the opposition is UPND working with friendly prisons service officers to unearth all rigging scams.