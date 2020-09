PF BUYS ANOTHER COUNCILOR IN KALABO TO CAUSE A BY-ELECTION

Barely less than 24 hours after the nation spent millions of Kwacha to hold two Parliamentary By-elections and over 10 ward by-elections, PF have again caused another by-election in Western Province.

This involves Lishomwa Lishomwa, Luola Ward Councillor in Liuwa Constituency who has just resigned.