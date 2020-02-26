THE entire PF cabinet has blood on its hands and will one day pay the price, says the United Progressive People (UPP) party.

In a statement yesterday, UPP leader Saviour Chishimba said his party is still appalled by the tardiness of the entire PF Cabinet in responding to the security crisis in the country.

He lamented that it is the first time that a President of a country in the entire universe has not addressed the nation on the security crisis in which 43 citizens have been murdered and over 1,600 others have been victims of the acts of “bio-terrorism” currently witnessed.

“We have looked at all the countries like Kenya, India, USA, Israel, among others in which presidents or prime ministers were the first to address their nations whenever matters of national security and health emerged. In fact, leaders of all the nations that had a crisis did not only hold emergency cabinet meetings, but also went on the ground to reassure the victims. Some of the crises of all these nations were not even as fatal as the current one in Zambia,” Chishimba said.

He further noted that the continued abuse of “prayer and fasting” by the PF Cabinet is unprecedented in the history of the nation.

“We have consistently reminded our nation before that the founder of work is the Almighty Creator Himself. Man was created to continue perfecting creation. It’s not prayer upon prayer that will solve the economic and security crises, but actions on the very basic things that every sensible leadership can do,” he said.

Chishimba said it is within President Edgar Lungu’s power to save the lives of citizens and visitors.

“Surely, do we expect the Almighty to come and perform a miracle when we have the Zambia Security Intelligence Service, Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force, Zambia Police and Zambia National Service? The President of the Republic of Zambia is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces. It is within his power to serve the lives of citizens and visitors by using all available means at his disposable,” Chishimba said.

Chishimba further said it was a joke to see that the security system of the entire state had failed to defeat gassers.

“Where is Cabinet and all security wings as illegal checkpoints are being mounted by militia-like citizens? Where are the Cabinet and security forces as gassings are being carried out unabated? The security system of our entire state with all the weapons and armored vehicles has failed to defeat gassers. Such armored vehicles are only released against the opposition during elections. This is a joke of the century!” he said.

The opposition leader wondered whether it should take heaven to act on behalf of President Lungu and ask the security wings of the country to mount legal checkpoints and carryout patrols in communities.

“So to the PF regime, prayer and fasting will bring angels to do what human beings can do? In case the PF leadership does not know, the Almighty and Omnipresent Creator is neither Christian nor Muslim; He is neither Jew nor Gentile; and He is neither Hindu nor Buddhist. He created all things for Himself. It’s wickedness to treat the Almighty as an idol that the PF can abuse with stolen funds in their bottomless pockets,” Chishimba said.

He said the failure of the PF regime is unforgivable, unforgettable and inexcusable.

“This circus called “humble leadership” must end,” said Chishimba.