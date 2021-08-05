Million Guest House in Kasama burnt. The Guest House was torched by PF cadres for hosting the main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema last night.

 

231092213_554085802613320_4466016320614511415_n

 

 

231734152_554085722613328_3941491572975413539_n

 

228367495_1178193615990172_7769382060674115993_n

