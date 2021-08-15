PF cadre Chanda John Chimba who offered his penis if HH wins, congratulate UPND

CONGRATULATIONS PRESIDENT ELECT HH.

Colleagues, allow me to congratulate The President Elect of the Republic of zambia in the just ended Presidential elections Mr Hakainde Hichilema and The UPND for emerging Victorious in the just ended 2021 General elections.

The Majority of the Zambians have spoken and we need to respect the will of the people and the people power.

I wish the new administration well and Gods Blessings as they embarked on this new journey, my prayer and hope is for President elect and his administration to ensure that they work according to people’s expectations and unite our country.

Wishing you well and Gods blessings.

Regards.

Chanda John Chimba,

Kabwata