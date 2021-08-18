By Darius Choonya

Former National Democratic Congress- NDC President Chishimba Kambwili says President elect, Hakainde Hichilema must be respected after winning the August 12 polls.

Dr. Kambwili says he will support the President elect.

Dr. Kambwili said this shortly after making a court appearance in a matter in which he is accused of defaming President, Edgar Lungu.

The matter which was coming for defense has since been adjourned to September 15, 2021, to allow Dr. Kambwili time to organize lawyers.- Diamond TV